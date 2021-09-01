CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8/31 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press...

www.pwtorch.com

WWEWWE

Kyle O’Reilly looks to humble Duke Hudson in the ring

Kyle O’Reilly absorbed the pain and dug deep for a hard-fought win over Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 36, and the hits kept on coming the following Tuesday on the black-and-gold brand. Following an attack by Ridge Holland, O’Reilly was then targeted backstage by Duke Hudson to set up the...
WWEWWE

Johnny Gargano and LA Knight to collide on NXT

Johnny Gargano has a lot on his mind these days and will now have to deal with the arrogant LA Knight inside the squared circle. Johnny Wrestling found himself in Mr. Regal’s office on Tuesday in hopes of getting the scheduled Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis wedding called off. As Gargano pleaded his case, LA Knight stormed in with his own agenda, and the two outspoken Superstars ended up throwing barbs at each other.
WWEPWMania

Danny Burch Returns On WWE NXT

Danny Burch has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s opening bout on the post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa came in to check on Thatcher but Holland pushed him away. This led to Holland and Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher until Burch and Oney Lorcan, who had missed the past few NXT TV episodes, made the save.
WWEWWE

Tommaso Ciampa looks to get even with Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland has demolished everything in his path since returning to NXT, but Tommaso Ciampa isn’t backing down from a fight. Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher last week, and then teed off on Ciampa’s teammate along with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and the returning Danny Burch. The altercation knocked Thatcher out of action indefinitely and further incensed Ciampa.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES 8/31: Strong vs. Jiro, Gonzalez vs. Kamea, Gargano vs. Knight, Imperium vs. Waller & Maverick, Hudson vs. KOR, Rose vs. Sarray

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Prefacing this with, I am not a fan of Mandy Rose. She’s a pretty face and isn’t the worst talent in the ring, but the only time I cared about her character was during the Otis storyline. What’s intriguing me about this story isn’t Rose, but it’s Dolan & Jane. New (to NXT) talent, they intrigue me so much more than Rose back in NXT.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT News – The Johnny Gargano/LA Knight Feud Continues, Samoa Joe

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis (InDex) came out with Johnny Gargano for his match against LA Knight. During the match, Lumis attempted to offer Gargano his glove, which resulted in Knight hitting his finisher for the win. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland Lay Out Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch Following Loss On NXT

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch lost an opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from MSK. Following their loss to the champions, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland took out their frustrations on the duo and laid them out. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland came into the ring from nearby where they had been watching. Holland attacked Burch and then Dunne assaulted Lorcan. They then teamed up against Lorcan to finish the job.
WWEPWMania

Tommaso Ciampa Comments On The Changes Being Made To WWE NXT

In a recent interview with Fightful.com, Tommaso Ciampa commented on the changes being made to the WWE NXT brand:. It’s exciting. Change, sometimes, is for the best. Everyone has been keeping a tight lid on it and I don’t know what to expect. I believe the first live show will be (September 14) with whatever the new look and image is. The overall feeling seems to be excitement.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/31 PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Lindberg talk Wells and Lindberg cover state of changes in NXT, Ciampa vs. Holland, Gargano vs. Knight, Kay Lee Ray (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg talk about tonight’s NXT on USA telecast including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland and Johnny Gargano vs. L.A. Knight. They also assess the real, perceived, and expected changes to NXT so far and what to expect next, plus an overview of the Breakout Star tournament wrestlers and predict who will stick around a while. Kelly also talks about his surprising encounter with the daughter of a famous wrestler earlier in the day.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tommaso Ciampa On WWE NXT Changes: “I Just Don’t Think I’m Going Anywhere”

NXT star Tommaso Ciampa joined Busted Open Radio, and during the visit, Ciampa was asked what was the best thing for him right now. He responded by saying health and schedule. “Trying to stay healthy is big, and the schedule is big,” Ciampa said. “As you guys know, the last couple of years have been so unpredictable for the world, and how that’s affected our small bubble of wrestling. With first, losing crowds and losing travel. It’s all stuff that you really couldn’t prepare for, and it’s forced everybody from the performers all the way up.
WWEringsidenews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Is All For WWE Rebranding NXT

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most dominating forces on the NXT roster. His takes matter as much as the greats on the main rosters themselves. While the world is mourning the loss of the classic NXT logo, Ciampa holds the contrary opinion. Ciampa told Fightful that he doesn’t mind...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

9/7 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on MSK vs. Burch & Lorcan, Shirai & Stark vs. Carter & Catanzaro, Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press...
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.7.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett. This is how it ends. We’re wrapping up the original run of NXT this week as everything changes with the next show. I’m a mixture of scared, excited and scared excited as the idea of Monday Night NXT scares me to death, but NXT does need some changes. There are a pair of title matches tonight to finish things off. Let’s get to it.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Dexter Lumis Wins Johnny Gargano’s Approval on NXT, Io Shirai & Zoey Stark Defend Tag Titles

– It took a while, but Dexter Lumis has finally won Johnny Gargano’s approval ahead of his wedding to Indi Hartwell. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT saw Hartwell and Lumis have their bachelorette and bachelor parties. Indi and Candice LeRae went off to go and spy on the guys, witnessing Lumis win Gargano over by teaching him how to throw an axe and helping him win in lazer tag.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7

In the final edition of WWE NXT before a dramatic change, the black-and-gold promised to go out with a bang, presenting a pair of huge tag team title matches. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch never lost the NXT Tag Team Championships but were forced to vacate them following the injury of Burch. MSK granted them the rematch they demanded, setting up a huge tag team clash.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.

