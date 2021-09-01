FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Lesnar, Becky, AEW All Out preview, Punk’s trajectory, Happy Corbin, weird Raw, more (161 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... What a fantastic final stretch to Smackdown. Finn Balor was clearly treated with a lot of intention from the proper, violent beat down by the Uso’s to plausible, believable near falls, and everything in between. This was indeed Balor’s coming of age moment, and that is in large part due to Roman Reigns’ selling and acting, which highlighted Balor in all the right ways. Does the pulsing red light represent the return of Brock Lesnar? I think it’s more emblematic of the return of the Demon King. With much being made of Balor’s long suffering relationship with the Universal Championship, it seems totally possible at this point that the Demon King will return and be the one to unseat Reigns. And, no, I have not forgotten about Big E.