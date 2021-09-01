CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Lesnar, Becky, AEW All Out preview, Punk’s trajectory, Happy Corbin, weird Raw, more (161 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Brock Lesnar’s future opponents, promo ability, and role as a face or heel, Becky Lynch’s character, AEW All Out preview, C.M. Punk’s trajectory and AEW ratings since his debut, Happy Corbin, a weird Raw, the reboot of NXT, and more including listener emails.

www.pwtorch.com

WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEComicBook

John Cena Reacts to Getting Attacked By Brock Lesnar After WWE SummerSlam

John Cena's SummerSlam went from bad to worse last month. After losing the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in the show's main event, Cena wound up being the target of a returning Brock Lesnar after the cameras stopped rolling. "The Beast" planted Cena with a pair of German suplexes and an F-5, leaving the 16-time world champion in a heap. Cena announced he was returning to his acting career the following day, but he wound up getting asked about Lesnar while on The Dan Patrick Show this week.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE manager on Becky Lynch's turn heel

Becky Lynch made her sensational return to SummerSlam on August 21st, ending an absence of over a year. Her entry into the arena generated an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe, which appreciated the attempt of the Stamford-based federation to electrify the atmosphere with great re-entries (there was also that of Brock Lesnar at the end of the evening).
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns On Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Returned To WWE

After successfully retaining his Universal Championship against John Cena last weekend at SummerSlam, the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns stopped by on this week’s WWE’s The Bump to talk about this monumental victory. Having locked horns with the “Cenation Leader,” Reigns revealed facing Cena was one of the biggest victories he’s had since claiming the title almost one year ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name

Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch’s WWE SummerSlam return plans were leaked as well.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 9/3: Lynch and Belair clicking as top feud, Happy for Corbin, Balor’s arrival, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... What a fantastic final stretch to Smackdown. Finn Balor was clearly treated with a lot of intention from the proper, violent beat down by the Uso’s to plausible, believable near falls, and everything in between. This was indeed Balor’s coming of age moment, and that is in large part due to Roman Reigns’ selling and acting, which highlighted Balor in all the right ways. Does the pulsing red light represent the return of Brock Lesnar? I think it’s more emblematic of the return of the Demon King. With much being made of Balor’s long suffering relationship with the Universal Championship, it seems totally possible at this point that the Demon King will return and be the one to unseat Reigns. And, no, I have not forgotten about Big E.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/26 – WKH – The News: Punk’s ratings for Dynamite come in modestly above recent levels, Lesnar WWE contract details, NXT Takeover 36 thoughts (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on C.M. Punk’s ratings for Dynamite coming in modestly above recent levels and why it’s got to be classified as a disappointment already, Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract details and the short list of compelling opponents for him, and NXT Takeover 36 thoughts.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch AEW Backstage Rumor Leaks

Recently, there have been reports that Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar were brought back to WWE as CM Punk made his debut in AEW. The pro wrestling world was taken by storm with AEW All Out. Many have speculated that Vince McMahon’s booking decision to bring back Becky Lynch and give her the title might be influenced by what Tony Khan’s pro wrestling company is doing. Eva Marie Sad Medical News Revealed.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Brock Lesnar’s Return, Beating John Cena At SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on WWE’s “The Bump” on Wednesday and spoke about Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE, as well as defeating John Cena to retain his Universal Championship at SummerSlam this past Saturday. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if his SummerSlam...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/27: Becky’s back, Vince’s new favorite toy, Happy Corbin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Becky is back, and with her comes a significant amount of star power that immediately translated to Smackdown. It was an unsurprising bummer that Brock Lesnar was not present this week, but Becky instantly brought a feeling of importance to Bianca Belair, who herself looked magnificent standing opposite Lynch. This faux outrage over how Becky won the championship still doesn’t ring true to me considering how we’ve seen Becky win in the past (most notably at the Royal Rumble), and is a good starting point for the program with Belair. If it feels rushed, it’s because it is, but its also what the very shallow women’s division needs at this point.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Brock Lesnar to appear on Smackdown next week at MSG

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Brock Lesnar will return to the WWE next week on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is Lesnar’s first appearance since he returned to the company at Summerslam after more than a year long hiatus. On...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What will Paul Heyman's role be in the coming months?

Brock Lesnar made his resounding return to WWE at SummerSlam, the pay-per-view staged in Las Vegas on August 21. After an absence of over a year, the former world champion showed up in the ring at the end of the main event between John Cena and Roman Reigns. The Beast...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What is Brock Lesnar's record in WWE?

Brock Lesnar can undoubtedly be counted among the most dominant superstars to ever step foot in the WWE ring. The 'Beast' made its debut back in 2002, highlighting uncommon qualities and the stuff of a great champion right from the start. During his exceptional WWE career, Lesnar took part in...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Reiterates That AEW Is “Closing The Gap” With WWE

Having been a major part of “the original” wrestling war as the President of WCW, Eric Bischoff made some news last week when he stated that AEW is well on their way to becoming legitimate competition for WWE. Fast forward to this week and the former boss of WCW spoke...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

When will Brock Lesnar be back?

In recent weeks, the WWE Universe has been rocked by incredible events. At SummerSlam, we have seen returns like those of Becky Lynch and especially Brock Lesnar. On the one hand, the wrestler, wife of Seth Rollins, arrived by surprise to challenge Bianca Belair and won the title of SmackDown champion, on the other hand, after more than a year of absence from the wrestling ring, The Beast Incarnate is back.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.

