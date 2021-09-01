CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Students in local nursing program are ‘ready to step up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Katie Aupperle
KWTX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) – The need for nurses and other healthcare professionals is critical as a new surge of COVID-19 cases fills hospitals and strains resources, but through instruction in the classroom, simulations and clinical training, McLennan Community College is producing graduates who are ready to step up and help amid a nursing shortage, Program Director Dr. Shelley Blackwood said Tuesday.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Student#Covid 19#Nursing Shortage#Real People#Public Health#Program
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy