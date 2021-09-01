Students in local nursing program are ‘ready to step up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The need for nurses and other healthcare professionals is critical as a new surge of COVID-19 cases fills hospitals and strains resources, but through instruction in the classroom, simulations and clinical training, McLennan Community College is producing graduates who are ready to step up and help amid a nursing shortage, Program Director Dr. Shelley Blackwood said Tuesday.www.kwtx.com
