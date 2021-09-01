CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Cautionary Fables and Fairy Tales: North America

By Alex Yarde
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the 30th Kickstarter campaign for Iron Circus. The previous 29 campaigns have brought in more than 2 million dollars combined. (Yes, you read that right.) The Woman in the Woods and Other North American Stories is an all-new anthology of fantastic comics inspired by original North American folktales―from the thrilling tale of Chokfi the trickster rabbit to the stirring story of the White Horse Plains― as told by Indigenous creators.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fables#Woods#North American#Indigenous#Iron Circus Comics#The Good Men Project#Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
World Series
Related
Visual ArtGreenwichTime

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUG. 27 - SEPT. 2, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter:...
SciencePhys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Pickens County, SCcounton2.com

The tallest mountain on Earth- and why it’s not Mt. Everest

From a mere 7 feet above sea level at Waterfront Park to 48′ at the airport, the closest thing we have to mountains are molehills compared to South Carolina’s highest point of 3,553 feet: Sassafras Mountain. This beautiful summit upstate in Pickens county gives a stunning view of the surrounding...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Why Did Danielle Colby Leave American Pickers? Where Is She Now?

An interesting show tailor-made for antique and history lovers, ‘American Pickers‘ follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they tour across the US in their hunt for rare and hidden antiquities. There are uncountable antiques that are left abandoned but would fetch a pretty price if restored. Thus, the team is on a mission to recover beautiful pieces of history while digging through the most unusual places.
AmericasPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

A volcanic eruption 39 million years ago buried a forest in Peru – now the petrified trees are revealing South America’s primeval history

In the hills outside the small village of Sexi, Peru, a fossil forest holds secrets about South America’s past millions of years ago. When we first visited these petrified trees more than 20 years ago, not much was known about their age or how they came to be preserved. We started by dating the rocks and studying the volcanic processes that preserved the fossils. From there, we began to piece together the story of the forest, starting from the day 39 million years ago when a volcano erupted in northern Peru.
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

The Search for America’s Atlantis

Editor’s note: This article is part of a new series called “Who Owns America’s Wilderness?”. Like apparitions, California’s Channel Islands sometimes vanish in the morning fog. Even on mist-free days, when their golden cliffs can be glimpsed from the mainland, few people seem to take much note of them. Despite their proximity, the islands are seldom visited by Californians, who mostly know them for the way their silhouettes interrupt the horizon of a Santa Barbara sunset.
Worldcountryliving.com

Where to go on holiday in 2022: Top 10 places to visit

Wondering where to go on holiday in 2022? Country Living has rounded up 10 of the best places to visit next year, from the UK to North America. From an underrated British city to a garden paradise, a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife haven to a mind-blowing, culture shock of a country, these are the top holiday destinations to add to your travel list for 2022.
Astronomyweatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
TV & VideosPopculture

Christiane Louise: What to Know About the Murder of the Disney and 'Simpsons' Voice Actress

Christiane Louise, a voice actor known for her work in video games and animated TV shows, was murdered last month in a case that is still being investigated. Louise, 49, was a familiar Portuguese-language voice in games like Overwatch and shows like The Simpsons. Police in her home city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil arrested Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa as the lead suspect in her death.
Sciencecarolinajournal.com

‘Global Whiteness’ class embarrassing even for UNC

A leaked syllabus of a class called “Global Whiteness” at the University of North Carolina reads like a parody of today’s campus race obsession and radicalism. Campus Reform published a copy that includes topics like “White Trash,” “Enlightenment or Enwhitenment?” and “How is Trump racist?” Perhaps most laughable is the course appears to blame America and the West in the Pacific Theater during World War II instead of on Japan’s racist imperialism and aggression.
Books & LiteratureDaily Freeman

Letter: A modern-day fairy tale that’s inspired by reality

Once upon a time, in the far-off land of Lanter, there was a fiefdom called the Contagion and Debilitation Center. Although empowered for the sick, one day the ruler of the Center, Rokel I, declared she felt badly that subjects had to pay rent in these sickening times, waved a magic wand, and pronounced they no longer had to pay.
PhotographyNew York Sun

A Tale of Two Photos Captures Different Americas

Two photographs, taken 76 years apart — within the lifetime of many — drive home the change our country has taken in that short span of time. First, the famous photo of the Japanese surrender on the deck of United States Ship Missouri on September 2, 1945. Then, the photograph of the catastrophic exit from the war in Afghanistan, where scores of human beings grasp a Air Force Globemaster as it races to escape Kabul.
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

This Beautiful Gothic Castle In New York Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

If you ever thought you’d have to visit to the New York Renaissance Faire or flip the TV to Game of Thrones to experience a castle, we’ve got news for you! There are actually castles in New York, and many of them are open to the public. One stunning castle in the Hudson Valley is Lyndhurst. Also known as the Jay Gould estate, it’s located on a 67-acre park in Tarrytown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy