Cautionary Fables and Fairy Tales: North America
This is the 30th Kickstarter campaign for Iron Circus. The previous 29 campaigns have brought in more than 2 million dollars combined. (Yes, you read that right.) The Woman in the Woods and Other North American Stories is an all-new anthology of fantastic comics inspired by original North American folktales―from the thrilling tale of Chokfi the trickster rabbit to the stirring story of the White Horse Plains― as told by Indigenous creators.goodmenproject.com
Comments / 0