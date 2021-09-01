CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Prep Volleyball: Prairie showing promise early

By Alissa Noe
Fort Morgan Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrairie volleyball welcomed a new head coach in DaShanda Bringelson and already, she seems to be making a positive impact. The Prairie Mustangs began the season with incredibly tough competition, first against Class 1A’s third-ranked Briggsdale and then against No. 10 Stratton/Liberty. The Mustangs struggled a bit against Briggsdale, but played the Falcons tough in the first set that saw a 25-20 score. That effort seemed to wear Prairie down, as the Falcons took the next two frames 25-11 and 25-10.

