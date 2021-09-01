LISTEN: Governor Little to bring in National Guard to combat covid spread

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to help with Afghan ally refuge efforts in the U.S. “We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Governor Wolf said. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.” The airmen, who remain on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support including security, firefighting, and ground transportation duties at three sites. This e will include Joint Base McGuire Dix in Lakehurst, New Jersey; Volk Field, Wisconsin; and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. “Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”