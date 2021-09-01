CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Governor Little to bring in National Guard to combat covid spread

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday new measures to combat unsustainably high hospitalization rates, which are mostly due to unvaccinated covid-19 patients, saying that medical facilities are very close to enacting crisis standards of care. Additionally, Little said he is mobilizing the National Guard to support short-staffed medical facilities, as...

