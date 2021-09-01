Idaho officials propose limited steelhead harvest

Idaho fisheries managers are proposing to reduce bag limits for steelhead but not close harvest seasons for the sea-run trout in the midst of a dismal run. Idaho Fish and Game officials are proposing to cut the bag limit on a short section of the lower Clearwater River downstream of Memorial Bridge from two hatchery fish per day to one. That season is already open. The agency is proposing to cut the bag limit from three hatchery steelhead per day to one per day on the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. The harvest season on those rivers opens Wednesday.