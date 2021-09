SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is waiting for nine footballers based in England to arrive for World Cup qualifiers this week. The Brazilian Football Confederation says 21 players have already gathered in Sao Paulo for upcoming matches against Chile, Argentina and Peru. Meanwhile, Argentina has almost all 30 members of its squad, including four from the English Premier League. English clubs argue that South American countries are on a British government red list because of the COVID-19 pandemic and don’t want players to face a 10-day hotel quarantine with restricted training on return.