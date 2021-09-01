CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 818 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edison, or 10 miles south of Cuthbert, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Randolph and northwestern Calhoun Counties in southwestern Georgia, including the following locations... Shivers Mill, Carnegie and Moye. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

