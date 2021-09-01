CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough start for All-RISE program, but more than 17,000 applications received on first day

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated opening of the application period for the All-RISE program had a rocky start as long lines formed at the Department of Revenue and Taxation drive-thru and those filing online had problems getting through. Although DRT director Dafne Shimizu recommended that applicants file online, there was still a long...

www.pncguam.com

