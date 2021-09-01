Superhost Review

Family – love them or hate them, one thing is certain…you're stuck with them. Of course, I'm speaking metaphorically but what if you really were stuck with them? Would you all be able to survive together in a small space without wanting to kill each other? For some families, the answer is yes while for others there seems to be a much more grey area. Combining that concept with some horror/supernatural elements, writer Max Booth III (Satan His Own Self) and, making his feature film directorial debut, Sean King O'Grady bring a unique look inside the typical family, who maybe isn't that typical after all.