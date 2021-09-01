Superhost Review

Candyman hits theaters on Aug. 27. Speak his name five times in a mirror and he’ll split you from groin to gullet. It’s the kind of spooky story often passed down in whispers, though in the Candyman series — which began nearly 30 years ago — it takes terrifying physical form. The fourth and latest film, directed by Nia DaCosta, revisits the urban legend and more than earns its place as a decades-later sequel. It’s a modern update (and in many ways, a remix) of a Black horror landmark, and while it certainly pays homage to the existing saga, it also digs deeper into the mythos, unearthing volatile ideas that had always lurked just beneath the series surface. The result is inventive, introspective, and above all, unsettling.
