NFLPA wants investigation after Urban Meyer says vaccination status played role in cuts

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has sparked an NFLPA investigation by acknowledging on Tuesday that a player’s vaccination status was a factor he considered in whether to cut a player for the 53-man roster. The team released a statement on Wednesday clarifying that availability is a key factor in roster decisions and vaccination status was not, by itself, determinative in whether a player made the roster. Despite the union’s apparent concerns about Meyer’s comments, the idea that a coach would consider a player’s vaccination status is to be expected and permissible. A player who is vaccinated is less likely to test positive...