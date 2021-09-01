CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

By KRISTIN M. HALL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - The new Bonnaroo arch appears at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo to cancel as organizer say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping. On social media, the festival said on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida’s powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

