Agriculture

Record keeping most important part of keeping calves healthy and happy

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne expert says all dairy farmers should keep extensive records about their calves' births, diseases and other mishaps because they could be prevented in the future. Franklyn Garry, Colorado State extension specialist and veterinarian with the College of Veterinary Medicine, says the number one thing all dairy farmers need to do better on their operation is keep records on their calves. While the herd is important as a whole, it's made up of individual calves, and each calf needs detailed records to track disease progression and risk factors for disease.

