CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

New wild horse capture in Colorado to proceed, Interior says

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0oYi_0bioUJeB00

DENVER (AP) — The federal government is launching an emergency roundup of more than 780 wild horses in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation so that what he called more humane options to control the size of the herd can be considered.

The Democratic governor urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday to postpone the roundup, scheduled to begin Wednesday, for at least six months. Polis cited concern over the fate of captured horses and questioned the Bureau of Land Management’s argument that the drought afflicting the U.S. West has dramatically reduced water and food to the extent that the survival of the 900-horse herd and other wildlife are in jeopardy.

“There remain legitimate concerns about the fate of gathered horses, and I believe that better cooperation with the state and advocates could improve assurances about their long-term well-being and the avoidance of any potential slaughter,” Polis wrote.

An Interior Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was unauthorized to speak publicly said the roundup in the barren, 250-square-mile (648-square-kilometer) Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area in northwestern Colorado will proceed as planned.

The BLM has escalated its roundups of mustangs throughout the U.S. West , citing the megadrought worsened by climate change and devastation to the lands on which the horses roam. Critics contend the roundups favor cattle grazing on the same vast public lands managed by the BLM.

California Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others have called for an investigation to determine how many of the captured wild horses end up at slaughterhouses. Feinstein has asked the BLM to reconsider $1,000 cash payments it offers those who adopt the mustangs, which horse advocates say provides an unintended incentive to obtain the mustangs then illegally sell them for slaughter.

Announced on Friday, the helicopter-driven emergency gather about 45 miles (80 kilometers) west of Craig will be one of the largest in recent memory in Colorado. It aims to remove 783 horses in the coming weeks. About 50 will be returned to the range after 25 mares are treated with fertility control. The rest will be put up for adoption and sale.

The BLM estimates a sustainable population for the herd at between 163 and 362 horses.

Polis asked Haaland to give the state and advocacy groups a role in herd management. He called for further study of the drought’s impacts on the local ecosystem, citing the BLM’s different figures for a sustainable population of Sand Wash Basin mustangs. And he urged a slowing of roundups to make them more humane; 10 horses were euthanized during a just-concluded roundup of 457 horses in a nearby range.

Polis also pledged his support of Interior funding requests before Congress to accelerate research into long-lasting fertility control that could reduce the need for future roundups.

Steven Hall, spokesman for the BLM’s Colorado office, said consumption of forage by Sand Wash mustangs threatens not only the herd but other wildlife, including the greater sage grouse, a struggling bird species that once flourished across the West. The bird’s numbers are declining inside the range but growing outside of it, Hall said.

“Current forage availability could lead to die-offs of wild horses and wildlife depending on winter conditions,” Hall said. “Removal now ensures that all animals that rely on the basin have the resources they need over this upcoming winter and into future years.”

Hall added that sheep grazing permit-holders in the basin have reduced their activity because of drought and overgrazing by mustangs.

Comments / 1

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Slaughter#Interior Department#Wild Horses#Ap#Democratic#Blm#Mustangs#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
Questa, NMTaos News

Protecting wild horses

The wild horses that live on Wild Horse Mesa north of the Village of Questa still run free, in part, due to the efforts of one woman who has made it her mission to protect them and ensure they don't die out in New Mexico's ongoing drought. "They need a...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

'Elk jam' stops traffic in Colorado mountain town

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado, which means those in some mountain towns can expect to start seeing more of this massive mammal rolling through. They'll be spotted on sidewalks, in local parks, on golf courses, and even blocking the road. Mark Johnson, the 'voice of the Buffs',...
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon ranchers lose appeal over 'grazing priority'

PORTLAND — An Oregon ranch family has failed to convince a federal appeals court to preserve their property’s “priority” to graze livestock on public allotments. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that ranchers automatically lose the “grazing preference” for their property upon the expiration of their permit to release livestock onto federal allotments.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Colorado’s COVID rent-assistance program is now paying out five times more following changes

A struggling renter’s last hope is now the Emergency Rental Assistance Program following last week’s abrupt end to the national eviction moratorium. A renter can receive up to 15 months of unpaid back and future rent through ERAP, thanks to two rounds of federal relief packages. But six months after launching, Colorado’s program had paid out just 13.2% of its first round of federal housing funds — and 7.4% of its total allotment as of July 31.
Nevada StateElko Daily Free Press

More than 2,000 horses rounded up in northeastern Nevada

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management gathered and removed 2,192 wild horses from public lands in northeastern Nevada last month, but that barely put a dent in the population. An estimated 3,832 wild horses remain in the Antelope Complex along the Elko and White Pine county border. The number of horses that the complex is estimated to support is between 435 and 789.
Animalskunc.org

Feds Rounding Up Thousands Of Wild Horses Threatened By Drought

A black helicopter swoops past a group of wild horses running across western Utah’s high desert. It’s mid-morning and already hot. Lisa Reid, a public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, is watching the action while sitting on a blanket under an umbrella. The chopper swoops past the herd again, trying to move them towards a corral.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Hundreds of Wild Horses Being Removed From Western Colorado

An emergency roundup of wild horses in western Colorado gets underway this week because there are too many horses and not enough water. The Sand Wash Basin, located in the northwest corner of Colorado is currently home to about 900 wild horses. The Bureau of Land Management believes the current drought has greatly reduced the availability of food and water in the area, creating a life-threatening situation for the horses.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis recommends ending Colorado’s state income tax

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis recommends ending Colorado's state income tax. At a news conference, Polis said the income tax should drop to zero. Instead, he said the state should find other ways to generate revenue without discouraging growth. During the Freedom Conference on August 27, Polis said, "if we can move away The post Gov. Polis recommends ending Colorado’s state income tax appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Statecpr.org

When It Comes To Redistricting, Where Does Southern Colorado Fit In?

On Friday evening, the redistricting commission released a new proposal for the congressional map. This proposal would move Pueblo and the San Luis Valley back into a district with much of the Western Slope. Our original story continues below. Colorado’s redistricting process could lead to big changes for Pueblo and...
Animalscoloradopolitics.com

Pressure mounts on BLM to stop wild horse roundup near Maybell

The Bureau of Land Management's plan to round up nearly 800 wild mustangs on Wednesday continues to draw pressure from animal lovers, including Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis. In the past 24 hours, Polis and Reis sent a two-page letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland...
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor: ‘This really is the crisis of the unvaccinated’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis described COVID-19 in Colorado as the "crisis of the unvaccinated." New state data shows that 88% of Coloradans currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital are unvaccinated. El Paso County's incidence rate hit 254 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 27% increase from the week before. This The post Colorado Governor: ‘This really is the crisis of the unvaccinated’ appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy