No one could find Javy Baez’s lost earring near home plate at Citi Field

NEW YORK — What in the world is going on with the New York Mets?. They won on Sunday, picking up their second straight win following a 2-12 skid. Infielder Javier Baez, who the Mets traded for at the deadline in July, has somewhat struggled since joining the team, batting just .207 with three homers and five RBIs in 16 games. On Sunday, he responded to Mets fans who have been booing him at home games by putting up a thumbs down gesture to the crowd after he crossed the plate on a home run.