Billings, MT

A cold front is a game changer

By Ed McIntosh
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pq6UN_0bioTLNQ00

Despite smoke holding back the afternoon temperatures, highs still reached the mid-80s to low 90s over a widespread area. As a cold front shifts through from west to east, those temperatures will cool quickly heading into the first day of September.

Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph with warm and dry conditions will also increase fire risk through the evening. Use caution with anything that can generate a spark.

Morning temperatures will be mild, mainly in the 50s, with some low 60s to the east of Billings. But afternoon temperatures will be held to mainly the 70s with up to the mid-80s east of Billings.

A few scattered showers and isolated storms will develop over the next few days, but Friday is the coolest and holds the best chance of rain. A comfortable Labor Day weekend will follow with lows mainly in the 50s and most of the daytime highs in the 80s.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Periods of wind through the evening clearing some of the smoke and haze away. Low near 56.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny and cool with a high of about 79. A light mainly east breeze.

Thursday and Friday... Progressively cooler with the mid70s Thursday and upper 60's to about 70 Friday. Scattered showers Friday.

Q2 News

Q2 News

