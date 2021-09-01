Danny Green on what a Ben Simmons trade would mean for 76ers: 'I probably become the primary defender'
It appears as though some Philadelphia 76ers players are mentally preparing to move forward without All-Star guard Ben Simmons on the roster. Simmons has reportedly informed the Sixers that he wants to be traded and that he doesn't plan to attend training camp in Philadelphia. The Sixers spent the offseason entertaining offers for Simmons, but they've yet to pull the trigger. At this point though, a split seems inevitable.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0