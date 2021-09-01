CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Auburn Family Loses Lawsuit Over Ivermectin Treatment

wlds.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Auburn man’s family lost a bid in Sangamon County Court yesterday to administer an unapproved treatment for COVID-19. The State Journal Register reports that the family of 61 year old Randy Clouse of Auburn lost her bid to force Memorial to allow her husband to receive ivermectin. The Clouse Family Attorney, Ralph Lorigo of West Seneca, New York argued in front of Sangamon Judge Adam Giganti that the family should have the right to try to save Clouse through the treatment. Springfield lawyer William Davis of Brown, Hay & Stephens, representing Memorial, said the drug as a COVID-19 treatment is unproven and potentially unsafe.

