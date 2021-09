I stepped outside this morning and felt the cool in the air. Fall is coming and that means fishing will pick up! You can be ready to take advantage of that fact!. Have you noticed a few more grasshoppers around? They are the bane of gardeners and grasshoppers seem to be more plentiful right now. Take advantage of this because they make great bait! Before we get into their value as bait, a little bit of grasshopper history and biology…Since the dawn of agricultural societies, humans have had a love-hate relationship with grasshoppers, also often called locust.