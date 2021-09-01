Hot Ones Host Sean Evans Has A Surprisingly Tame Diet Off-Set

We love Duff Goldman. How can anyone not? Between the chef skills and the shining personality, there's nothing to dislike about the man. The Food Network star of "Ace of Cakes," creator of Charm City Cakes, and mentor on "Kids Baking Championship" is a force to be reckoned with, both in the kitchen and on social media. The chef's Instagram page is full of fun features of his cake creations as well as some sweet family moments that have viewers smiling constantly. And his Twitter feed is no different. (Did you catch that Mashed mention, by the way? #humblebrag)