The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are giving out their college football predictions for week two, including the Top 25 games and much more. The crew hits on their recent tailgate at the Rose Bowl and their takeaways from the LSU & UCLA game. Plus they’re joined by Alan Berg from WynnBET (@WynnBET) to talk about sports gambling from the sports book’s perspective and a recent customer who hit a 14 team college football parlay. They close the show out with their best college football picks for week two.