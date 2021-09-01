CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene leaves Krafton to form PlayerUnknown Productions

Cover picture for the articleBrendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene is leaving Krafton Game Union to form PlayerUnknown Productions. Krafton will have a minority stake in the new studio. Greene is best known as the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, which Krafton owns. His new studio is in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His departure is a big deal because Greene’s work has led to a huge change in the first-person shooter genre and generated more than $5.1 billion in revenues for the mobile version of PUBG alone, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower. The PC and console versions have generated billions more revenue, with copies sold surpassing 70 million in mid-2020.

