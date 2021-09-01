Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene leaves Krafton to form PlayerUnknown Productions

PUBG Mobile, ever since its launch in December 2017 has been nothing less than a milestone in the field of mobile gaming in recent years. The game has played a huge part in popularizing the adaptation of PC games in mobile and the overall esports scenario on the platform. Now, after almost 4 long years the developers are gearing up again to take the ever-popular game to new heights and keep it relevant in the upcoming days amidst other titles. Earlier today, the official channel of PUBG Mobile on YouTube dropped the first part of a video series named To The Future – Dev Log Update which showcases the behind the scenes tidbits of how the game has come to be what it is now and multiple teasers at what might be the futuristic game modes.