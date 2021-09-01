Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 516 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles west of Desert Shores, or 13 miles northwest of Salton City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Thermal, Mecca and Santa Rosa Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH