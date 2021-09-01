CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 516 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles west of Desert Shores, or 13 miles northwest of Salton City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Thermal, Mecca and Santa Rosa Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Salton City, CA
City
Borrego Springs, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Imperial County Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy