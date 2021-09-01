CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Box Elder and central Tooele Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Clive, or 25 miles northwest of Dugway English Village, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong cross winds on I-80 may make for difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, Utah Test and Training Range South, Delle, Knolls, Skull Valley, Clive, Utah Test and Training Range North and Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 21 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

