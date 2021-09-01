Clerks III Brings Back Chewlie's Gum, Get Yours Now

Kevin Smith is doing everything he can to recapture the magic of his 1994 original in his latest sequel Clerks III filming some sequences in black and white. Posting an update on Facebook on August 26, the director and Silent Bob actor just wrapped production writing, "How I Spent My Summer Vacation! They say that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. Well, I never forgot #clerks, but I've still spent the last month repeating it. The Movie-In-Movie moments in #clerks3 have been the most fun to shoot, as the cast and crew painstakingly labor to recreate my cinematic past. Here, @briancohalloran and #jeffanderson discuss an obscure 70's sci-fi flick you've probably never heard of. Three more shooting days until we wrap Clerks III. It's been a blissful trip to the past in the Wayback Machine, but we're running out of script to shoot now – so the end is near. Took 7 years to get here, and now it's almost over. #KevinSmith #clerks #clerks3"