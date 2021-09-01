26-year-old charged with murder in Kannapolis homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A High Point, North Carolina, man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Kannapolis, police said. The Kannapolis Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a reported shooting in the 900 block of Packard Avenue, near the intersection with Ford Street, a few minutes before 4 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found a woman who had been shot. The victim, identified as Yulonda Basica Hollis, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.www.wcnc.com
