T-Mobile offers good service and sells the best Android phones, so it has billions of dollars to repair any damage on its end, but what do we need to know (and more importantly, do) when our data gets exposed by another party? We need to know this because no company is going to offer any real help to the actual victims of a corporate data breach. Instead, we get free fraud monitoring and a pat on the head. Don't just depend on a service to catch someone using your stolen data — auditing yourself is easy and can fix bad things before they happen.