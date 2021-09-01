CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants’ Cueto returns from COVID-19 IL after one day, Longoria gets cortisone shot

By Kerry Crowley
Paradise Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — A day after left-hander José Álvarez started in place of Johnny Cueto, the Giants are sending Cueto to the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Monday as the right-hander felt ill and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to the team’s series-opener against the Brewers. The veteran starter tested negative for COVID-19 twice on Monday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team would continue to monitor his status and make an effort to “get him healthy as quickly as possible.”

www.paradisepost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
José Quintana
Person
Scott Hansen
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Edwin Díaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Sf Giants#Covid 19 Il#The Milwaukee Brewers#Triple A Sacramento#Era#Angels#Mlb Operations Manual#Club#The Joint Committee#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Thursday BP: Cueto to IL, Giants likely to lean more on bullpen games

Good morning, baseball fans. It’s definitely a good morning, and not at all worrisome. The San Francisco Giants have lost four in a row, and slipped out of first place in the division for the first time in months. But I’m not at all starting to get nervous that they’re going to lose every game for the rest of the season just to make the 2016 collapse look like a good time.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Johnny Cueto: Not COVID-19 positive

Cueto (COVID-19) has not tested positive for the virus but is feeling under the weather, Dieter Kurtenbach of San Jose Mercury News reports. Assuming he doesn't produce a positive result in future tests, Cueto should be back with the Giants as soon as his symptoms dissipate. Manager Gabe Kapler said the righty could start Tuesday's game if he's feeling better, so an update on that should come out Tuesday afternoon, if not sooner.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants activate Johnny Cueto, keep Sammy Long on active roster

After missing his last two starts due to a right flexor strain, right-hander Johnny Cueto has rejoined the Giants' rotation and will pitch against the Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field. The Giants placed Cueto on the 10-day injured list on August 11 and have targeted this week's series in New York for his return, but flexor strains are often serious injuries that require months of rest and recovery before a pitcher takes the mound again.
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

SF Giants’ Donovan Solano tests positive for COVID-19, must quarantine in New York

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Giants are making the trek from Manhattan to Marietta, but infielder Donovan Solano won’t be along for the ride. Hours after Solano was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Giants manager Gabe Kapler confirmed Solano tested positive for the coronavirus. When asked if Solano’s COVID-19 case...
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani exits alongside trainer in return from injured list

ATLANTA — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani’s first start back from the injured list ended the exact same way his last outing did. After walking off the mound alongside trainer Dave Groeschner in the second inning of an August 18 start against the Mets, DeSclafani again departed next to Groeschner in the fourth inning of his Sunday start against the Atlanta Braves.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Burnes, Brewers to take on Cueto, Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (79-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.23 ERA, .94 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +126, Brewers -146; over/under is 7...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

As stretch run begins, Giants lose starters Wood, Cueto to COVID-19 injured list

Two of the Giants’ primary worries this season collided Monday when their already thin-in-depth rotation lost two members to the COVID-19 injury list. Manager Gabe Kapler said left-hander Alex Wood tested positive for the coronavirus and fell ill, and right-hander Johnny Cueto, scheduled to start Monday, went on the injured list without a specified reason. Kapler said Cueto has had two negative coronavirus tests since returning from bereavement leave in the Dominican Republic but Cueto also was not feeling well and will be monitored.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants place Alex Wood, Johnny Cueto on COVID-19 injured list

The Giants announced they’ve placed starting pitchers Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto on the COVID-19 injured list. Infielder Jason Vosler and reliever John Brebbia have been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take their places on the active roster. Wood has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters, including...
MLBNBC Sports

Wood tests positive, placed on COVID IL; Cueto to IL as well

As the Giants returned home Sunday night, Donovan Solano remained in a New York hotel room, quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. A day later, other Giants started dealing with the same concerns. Alex Wood was put on the IL on Monday after testing positive. Johnny Cueto was also feeling...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants' Johnny Cueto comes off COVID IL after one day, expected to start against Brewers

After getting an IV on Monday night, Johnny Cueto was significantly better Tuesday and came off the COVID-19 injury list. He is expected to start against the Brewers at Oracle Park - but if he for some reason isn’t quite ready to go after his illness, left-hander José Quintana was added to the roster and is available to pitch multiple innings. In addition, Kevin Castro is on the taxi squad and could be activated if need be.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants rotation in odd spot with Cueto going back on IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was no surprise when the Giants had two new players at Oracle Park on Wednesday as rosters expanded to 28, but when Caleb Baragar joined Thairo Estrada and John Brebbia on the field, it was clear they were dealing with another issue. Johnny Cueto is the...
MLBknbr.com

Johnny Cueto hits IL with right elbow strain in another blow to Giants rotation

A day after Johnny Cueto struggled against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 3.2-inning, six-run effort, he’s arrived on the 10-day injured list. The night before his Brewers outing, Cueto received IV fluids to combat cold and flu-like symptoms. Cueto, 35, then allowed 10 hits to Milwaukee while his four-seam fastball clocked in two miles per hour below his season average.

Comments / 0

Community Policy