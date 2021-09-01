Brendan Fraser Deserves a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Brendan Fraser's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is long overdue, and given his recent emergence back into the spotlight, now's as good a time as any to finally make it happen. Fraser, perhaps best known for his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and its sequels, hard largely kept a low profile in more recent years. He's since been more active with his acting career with multiple big roles for the beloved actor currently in the works.movieweb.com
Comments / 0