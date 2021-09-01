Brendan Fraser Deserves a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney, as of late, has been making a flurry of decisions when it comes to following up on movies past and present. Not only is there a new Rocketeer legacyquel on the way, but the followup to this summer’s big hit Jungle Cruise has also been given the greenlight! With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt looking to book another cruise into the unknown, they’ll be in need of a villain to stand in the way of their next adventure. And it’s high time that Brendan Fraser be given the opportunity to play just that adversary in Jungle Cruise 2.