Brendan Fraser Deserves a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Fraser's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is long overdue, and given his recent emergence back into the spotlight, now's as good a time as any to finally make it happen. Fraser, perhaps best known for his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and its sequels, hard largely kept a low profile in more recent years. He's since been more active with his acting career with multiple big roles for the beloved actor currently in the works.

