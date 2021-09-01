Xbox Series X restock: GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target – when to buy Xbox

The Xbox Series X restock today at GameStop happened and if you follow our Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – and turn on notifications for alerts – you will get a notification when the Xbox is in stock next. The big GameStop Xbox Series X restock today, August 31, focused on the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, priced at $549 for this limited-edition version. Only a few US retailers have will have this special edition Xbox console in 2021 and it goes fast. We're also tracking the normal Xbox Series X at a dozen other stores, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Antonline to name a few. What's the best? Our Walmart Xbox restock alerts help thousands get a console, and while it has some long shipping times, it's become the most reliable retailer for Xbox Series X in the US.