Kannapolis, NC

Woman shot, killed in Kannapolis, police said

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
Kannapolis police generic (WSOC)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Kannapolis, police said.

Officers went to the 900 block of Packard Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. after reports of an assault.

They got there and found the victim who had died.

Officers don’t think there is a threat to the public.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

