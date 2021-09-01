Woman shot, killed in Kannapolis, police said

Kannapolis police generic (WSOC)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Kannapolis, police said.

Officers went to the 900 block of Packard Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. after reports of an assault.

They got there and found the victim who had died.

Officers don’t think there is a threat to the public.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

