Kirby Smart on Dominick Blaylock's return: 'He's close'

By Jake Rowe
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia's receiving corps might get a boost in the near future. After missing all of last season with his second torn ACL in the same knee, it appears as if redshirt sophomore wideout Dominick Blaylock may be able to help out sooner rather than later. At least that's what Kirby...

247sports.com

Related
Georgia Statedawgpost.com

Kirby Smart Gives Update on Georgia Bulldogs WR Arik Gilbert

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs WR Arik Gilbert‍ is still not with Kirby Smart’s program. The head coach said so during a regularly-held press conference on Monday. “No update on Arik Gilbert. He's not with us right now,” Kirby said. The update comes a few weeks after Gilbert left the program...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart officially names Georgia's backup QB behind JT Daniels

At the start of the 2020 season, Stetson Bennett was Georgia’s starting quarterback. Now, it appears it would take quite a few things to happen for him to get into a game for the Bulldogs. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Carson...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kirby Smart provides injury update on several Bulldogs and their returns

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart routinely answers questions about injuries. Tuesday was no different with Smart giving updates about the rehab process for several star receivers including George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson. George Pickens. Pickens, who tied for the team-high in receptions last season despite only playing eight...
Clemson, SCPosted by
On3.com

Kirby Smart on Clemson's 'aggressive' defense ahead of Top-5 matchup

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke on Clemson’s defense ahead of the Bulldogs’ matchup with the Tigers earlier Saturday on ESPN College Gameday. “We’re also playing a defense that has a lot of people coming back, a lot of talented players,” Smart said of Clemson. “You don’t play guys that have 25-30 starts across the board with all 11 of their (defensive) starters very often, so you have to be smart about that as well. But very talented group of defensive players (for Clemson), and we’ll see what JT (Daniels) can do.”
Georgia State247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said at Georgia, Clemson media day

We've finally reached Georgia's first game week of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs last played on January 1 with a thrilling comeback win over Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. As soon as that game was over, UGA fans turned their attention to Clemson in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Kirby...
Georgia Statedawgpost.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart tops Clemson's Dabo Swinney for another Top 10 Win

CHARLOTTE - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart talks about the No. 5 Bulldogs’ game with No. 3 Clemson. Top 10 Matchups: With the 10-3​ win over No. 2 Clemson, fifth-ranked Georgia is now 11-6 in top 10 matchups under Kirby Smart. This matches Georgia’s highest ranked win under Smart as the Bulldogs defeated No. 2 Oklahoma (54-48 in 2OT) in a CFP semifinal at the 2018 Rose Bowl Game. Before tonight, Georgia’s last win over a top 10 team came to end the 2020 season when the Bulldogs posted a 24-21 win over previously undefeated No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The last time Georgia posted back-to-back wins over top 10 teams came during the 2018 season, beating No. 9 Florida 36-7 in Jacksonville and then No. 9 Kentucky 34-17 in Lexington to clinch an SEC Eastern Division title. Also of note, the Tigers had won 10 straight regular season games against SEC opponents until tonight dating back to 2014.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Kirby Smart talks Georgia QB position, JT Daniels

On Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media to discuss the 2021 season and the upcoming top-five battle between Georgia and Clemson that will take place Saturday night in Charlotte. Smart was obviously asked to discuss the quarterback position, which includes UGA starter JT Daniels, a preseason...
Georgia Statedawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Appears on ESPN's College Gameday

CHARLOTTE - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said his program is ready to play the Clemson Tigers tonight in Bank of America Stadium. “It is a top five matchup - the stakes are high,” Smart said. “It is a great chance to represent our conference against one of the top programs in the country. It is a great opportunity.”
College Sportschatsports.com

Kirby Smart, UGA award scholarships to pair of walk-ons

The Georgia Bulldogs have awarded scholarships to a key pair of walk-ons this offseason. It is refreshing to see Kirby Smart and Georgia reward one of their own in a day and age where there are so many potential transfers and coaches are signing as many recruits as possible. Georgia...
FootballScarlet Nation

Kirby Smart on JT Daniels, debriefing Derion Kendrick, and much nore

Kirby Smart spoke for everyone when he took the podium on Monday afternoon. "Obviously excited about this game," Smart said. "It seems like it's been a long time coming." A long time is right. After eight months of anticipation, Georgia's 2021 season kicks off Saturday night when the Bulldogs face Clemson in Charlotte.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kirby Smart: 'Stakes are always high in college football'

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make a gigantic statement on Saturday. However, the Bulldogs head coach isn’t falling victim to the hype prior to a heavyweight matchup against the Clemson Tigers. “It’s a Top-5 matchup, stakes are high. (But) stakes are always high in college...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart on dominating defense: 'I knew we'd be pretty good'

Georgia coach Kirby Smart saw his defense turn in an impressive performance on a big stage, and handle Clemson to pull out a 10-3 victory on Saturday in Charlotte. Georgia held Clemson to 2 rushing yards, and just 5-for-17 on third down and fourth down, and the Bulldogs got a Pick 6 to fuel the victory.

