Kirby Smart on Dominick Blaylock's return: 'He's close'

CHARLOTTE - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart talks about the No. 5 Bulldogs’ game with No. 3 Clemson. Top 10 Matchups: With the 10-3​ win over No. 2 Clemson, fifth-ranked Georgia is now 11-6 in top 10 matchups under Kirby Smart. This matches Georgia’s highest ranked win under Smart as the Bulldogs defeated No. 2 Oklahoma (54-48 in 2OT) in a CFP semifinal at the 2018 Rose Bowl Game. Before tonight, Georgia’s last win over a top 10 team came to end the 2020 season when the Bulldogs posted a 24-21 win over previously undefeated No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The last time Georgia posted back-to-back wins over top 10 teams came during the 2018 season, beating No. 9 Florida 36-7 in Jacksonville and then No. 9 Kentucky 34-17 in Lexington to clinch an SEC Eastern Division title. Also of note, the Tigers had won 10 straight regular season games against SEC opponents until tonight dating back to 2014.