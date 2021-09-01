CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Google extends its return-to-office date to January 2022

By Mike Murphy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google workers won't have go back to the office until next year, joining a growing number of Big Tech companies postponing reopening dates due to the surge of the coronavirus' delta variant.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Logo#Big Tech#Product Sans#Getty Images Google#Alphabet#Apple Inc#Aapl#Facebook Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 FAANG Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

We think China’s crackdown on its big tech companies has the potential to enhance the growth of fundamentally strong FAANG stocks Apple In. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Conversely, we think U.S. antitrust concerns and decelerating growth make Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) best avoided now. So, read on to learn more.FAANG stocks represent some of the biggest technology companies in the United States, which have historically been some of the favorites of institutional and retail investors. These large-cap tech companies capitalized on the pandemic-driven disruption last year to boost their market presence significantly. Wedbush’s Dan Ives expects the recent federal crackdown against big techs in China to bolster the growth of tech stocks in the United States.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

U.S. Antitrust Cops Unveil Data Backing Facebook Monopoly Case

U.S. antitrust officials made public for the first time the data they’re using to bolster their case that Facebook Inc. has monopoly power over social networking. on Wednesday revealed figures that it said shows Facebook is far and away the most dominant company in the market. The numbers had been redacted in an earlier complaint.
BusinessBenzinga

Why Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft Are Eyeing This $715B Sector

Tech industry leaders are pushing the U.S. government to adopt commercially developed technologies via public-private partnerships to counter China's growing power, the Wall Street Journal reports. The private sector commands more talent, research budgets and capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing versus the Pentagon, and these elements are critical...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

FTC to Report Findings on M&A by Tech Companies on Sept. 15

Agency staff will present some findings from the FTC’s review of acquisitions by large tech platforms that were not reported to antitrust officials. Study’s findings will be part of Sept. 15 public meeting, according to. agenda. made public Wednesday. FTC to vote on whether to rescind vertical merger guidelines adopted...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers. It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices. Microsoft Start is available...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Sold Snapchat, AMD In August And Loaded Up On These Big Tech Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, bought into Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in August. What Happened: The ETF’s latest portfolio, after rebalancing in August, showed that the fund has sold major...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google teases the Pixel 6 and its possible launch date in new ads

Google has posted a teaser of the Pixel 6 just a day after it dropped the fifth and possibly final Android 12 beta. In the 30-second video, Google gives a quick but clear look at the Pixel 6's design and the various colors it will be available in. It also highlights the new Material You theme coming in Android 12 and the revamped new widgets.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Brainly Hires SoftBank, Tesla Veteran for Hybrid In-House Role

Tesla alum served as deputy GC at SoftBank Investment Advisers. Brainly Inc., an online learning platform that saw its popularity rise with students stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, has hired a longtime tech industry lawyer for a legal and business position. Denise Ho, who spent the past two-and-a-half...
Internet94.3 Jack FM

Facebook developing machine learning chip – The Information

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc is developing a machine learning chip to handle tasks such as content recommendation to users, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the project. The company has developed another chip for video transcoding to improve the experience of watching recorded and live-streamed videos...
BusinessFortune

Amazon is debuting its own line of televisions in October

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com Inc. introduced its first line of televisions on Thursday, escalating competition with Roku Inc. and Google to control the market for in-home entertainment. Amazon will offer two lines of TVs: the Omni, which will...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Ford hires exec who was behind Apple’s secretive Apple Car project

Ford Motor Co. announced today that it has hired Doug Field, a former Apple Inc. executive who worked on the company’s autonomous car project. Field reportedly led Apple’s efforts to build an autonomous electric car, a project that is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. In 2018, he joined the company as vice president of engineering, following a lengthy period working for Tesla Inc. as chief vehicle engineer. Prior to that, he had worked as Apple’s vice president of Mac hardware engineering.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Macy's digital transformation, store closures drive Cowen upgrade

Macy's Inc. is transforming its business through digital enhancements, store closures, price and inventory management and its loyalty program, according to a Thursday Cowen note. Analysts upgraded the department store retailer to outperform from market perform, and moved its price target to $27 from $23. Analysts led by Oliver Chen say digital penetration is growing to 42% by fiscal 2023, and the store fleet is headed to 500 from 640 in 2019. Wells Fargo analysts said in a recent note that Macy's is the number two online apparel retailer in the U.S. behind Amazon.com Inc. . "Macy's is making the right strategic changes to drive long-term value creation," Cowen said. "[C]losure of lower productivity doors combined with investments in better doors should result in a more vibrant Macy's. Meanwhile, supply chain and pricing initiatives will support robust margins in a normalized environment as management works to maintain double-digit EBITDA margins." Macy's stock has skyrocketed 89.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 20.5% for the period.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires Australian video editing startup Clipchamp

Microsoft Corp. today said it has acquired video editing platform startup Clipchamp Pty Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Clipchamp was founded in 2013 in Brisbane, Australia, or as it terms the city, Meanjin on the traditional lands of the Yuggera Nation. The company pitches itself as a video editing platform that empowers anyone to tell stories worth sharing in English, versus the Turrbal language.

Comments / 0

Community Policy