Google extends its return-to-office date to January 2022

Macy's Inc. is transforming its business through digital enhancements, store closures, price and inventory management and its loyalty program, according to a Thursday Cowen note. Analysts upgraded the department store retailer to outperform from market perform, and moved its price target to $27 from $23. Analysts led by Oliver Chen say digital penetration is growing to 42% by fiscal 2023, and the store fleet is headed to 500 from 640 in 2019. Wells Fargo analysts said in a recent note that Macy's is the number two online apparel retailer in the U.S. behind Amazon.com Inc. . "Macy's is making the right strategic changes to drive long-term value creation," Cowen said. "[C]losure of lower productivity doors combined with investments in better doors should result in a more vibrant Macy's. Meanwhile, supply chain and pricing initiatives will support robust margins in a normalized environment as management works to maintain double-digit EBITDA margins." Macy's stock has skyrocketed 89.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 20.5% for the period.