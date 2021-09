Did you know that a herd of goats can actually make great coworkers for a landscaper?. Goats are fabulous for brush control. These adorable grazers make for the perfect brush clearing partners. It may seem counterintuitive, but goats would rather eat weeds than grass. These cloven-hooved clowns have gained popularity as pets in recent years. Their natural browsing instinct makes them a perfect fit for property owners looking for an animal that is both fun and useful in eating away unwanted greenery.