The Chamberlain Cubs are anxious for their first home game of the season brings and the opportunity it brings. After moving up Class 11B to Class 11A this season, Chamberlain faces a challenge, but not one they're not ready to face head-on. Last week was not the start to the season the Cubs were looking for, falling on the road to Milbank 52-0, but with Friday's home opener ahead, the team seems to have renewed optimism and energy.