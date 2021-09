MOSCOW - A gofundme page has been set up to help the family who lost everything on Monday in the Idlers Fire on Moscow Mountain. Paul and Ruth Garfield care for their elderly parents and special needs family members. The Garfields’ home and all of their belongings were destroyed in the blaze on Monday afternoon. The family was able to safely evacuate. A temporary home of their own is also being sought so the Garfields can care for their family while they work toward a new permanent residence.