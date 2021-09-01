St. Cloud schools prep for 'disengagement and downright trauma' of pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic sent schools remote in March 2020, students in public schools have oscillated between in-person and distance learning as cases ebbed and flowed. Now, on the cusp of the third school year impacted by the pandemic, administrators at the St. Cloud school district are preparing for an in-person start with additional staff to address the "disengagement and downright trauma" experienced throughout the pandemic, said Laurie Putnam, assistant superintendent of secondary education. "Not a single one of us knows how our kids are going to show up," she said. "Our kids have missed out on a lot of their childhood, their education."