Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County extends embedded social worker program to seven more suburban police departments

By Kim Hyatt
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County is expanding its new program to embed social workers in police departments as the debate over policing reforms continues across the state. Seven suburban departments serving cities around Lake Minnetonka will join the program in early 2022, bringing the total number of departments in the county that use the social workers to 21. County officials launched the program in 2019 to tap the skills of mental health experts on crisis calls and allow police to focus on crime instead.

