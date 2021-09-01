CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know

It's time to resurrect. Nearly 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions, the world of The Matrix returns with December's The Matrix Resurrections, which will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff in undisclosed supporting roles, Lana Wachowski's new movie is shadowed in mystery, though we're learning more about this forthcoming film as we get closer to its winter release date. With that said, here's what we currently know about this fourth Matrix film.

