The Matrix Resurrections: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know

The partnership between Noah Baumbach and Netflix has produced two of the streamer’s most highly regarded movies in recent years with 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories and 2019’s Marriage Story. At some point in the near future, the two parties will team up once more for White Noise, a new film starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a couple who find themselves at the center of an environmental disaster in their small Midwestern town. If this is the first you’re hearing of the new Netflix movie, fear not, as we have compiled a quick yet comprehensive list of everything you need to know before the long-awaited adaptation of Don DeLillo’s postmodern classic finds its way to your streaming library.