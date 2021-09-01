CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clerks 3 Shoot Is Ending, And Kevin Smith Dropped A Photo With Jason Mewes To Celebrate

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Following his return to the View Asknewniverse in 2019 with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, filmmaker Kevin Smith has been keeping busy recently going back even further to his roots with Clerks 3. The long-awaited sequel to 2006’s Clerks II kicked off principal photography at the beginning of August, and as it turns out, filming will conclude right as the month ends. Smith commemorated the occasion with a social media post featuring him and costar Jason Mewes.

