The Clerks 3 Shoot Is Ending, And Kevin Smith Dropped A Photo With Jason Mewes To Celebrate

Kevin Smith on Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation: “I’ve never been at the epicenter of this much love.”. Kevin Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The Dogma writer/director dishes on what it was like to create the continuation of He-Man and the Eternia crew, meeting fan expectations, and working with people’s nostalgia. Smith draws on his own experiences from seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark with his dad to his own Marvel superfandom. Packed with a huge cast of voice actors, Smith also discusses what it was like to have Henry Rollins on board, as well as Lena Heady, and drawing comparison between Game of Thrones and Masters of the Universe. We also get a small glimpse of the second half of the series, especially from Bear McCreary’s epic score.