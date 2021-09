A former Marine sharpshooter who told authorities he was high on methamphetamines when he invaded a home in Florida and fatally shot a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bond during his first court appearance on Monday.Bryan Riley, 33, also asked for his own lawyer and will be appointed his own lawyer until he can get one, a judge said.Riley surrendered on Sunday morning after a furious gun battle with authorities who brought in at least one armored vehicle during their standoff. An officer then rushed into the home and rescued an 11-year-old...