Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

A New Hampshire woman agreed to plead guilty in connection with the grisly murder of her lover, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports. Britany Barron, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying evidence Friday, allowing her to significantly limit her sentence. Barron, a mother of three, was initially charged with two counts of falsifying evidence and one count of abuse of corpse after her husband, Armando Barron, allegedly killed her lover, 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. After prosecutors say Armando shot and killed Amerault, the couple allegedly drove into the woods with his body and, under Armando’s direction, Barron sawed off Amerault’s head and buried it in the woods. Under the plea agreement struck this week, prosecutors reportedly will drop the abuse of a corpse charge against Barron, as well as one of the falsifying evidence charges. She will be obligated to contribute to funeral expenses for Amerault and to counseling for his loved ones. Under the terms of her plea, Barron would have two years suspended and receive additional credit for the 11 months she already served in jail.