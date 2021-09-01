CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County Health Officials Report 1,369 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,369 new COVID-19 infections, eight hospitalizations and three deaths Tuesday.

Tuesday’s data brings the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 334,377 cases and 3,888 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased by five to 653, according to state figures. One new patient was admitted to local intensive care units, bringing that total to 182.

One month ago, there were 366 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 72 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 19,923 tests were reported by the county Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7%.

4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

