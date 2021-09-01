Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the decrease as we head into the Labor Day weekend. For tonight we will see more showers redevelop during the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. As we head into Wednesday we will see more sun and fewer storms. Rain chances will be around 40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances will be lower on Thursday and then near 0-10% over the weekend ahead. Highs through the weekend will be near 90 w/lows in the 60s/70s. Dew point temps will drop into the 60s late this week making it feel slightly more comfortable.