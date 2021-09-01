CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood-Loved Facialist Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Skincare Is Now Available on Demand

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Barbara Sturm and her namesake skincare brand have tended to the faces of Angela Bassett, Kim Kardashian West, Emma Roberts and many others — but not everyone has the star power to bring her directly to their doors. The next best thing? The Hollywood-loved facialist ‘s new partnership with Uber Eats and Postmates , meaning Angelenos who can’t visit her West Hollywood flagship in person can now order her cult-favorite serums, cleaners, creams and more for on-demand delivery starting today.

Currently available in Los Angeles to customers within 15 miles of Sturm’s boutique and spa (515 N. Almont Drive), the services are offering her best-selling and cruelty-free products ($22 to $350) including the Glow Drops, Balancing Toner, Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Enzyme Cleanser, Face Cream Rich, Lip Balm, Anti-Aging Body Cream and others. Orders are also available for pickup to those outside of the delivery coverage area.

Members of Uber Pass and Postmates Unlimited will also get a free Anti-Aging Body Cream and Cleanser with skincare purchases of $300 or more now through Sept. 7.

Postmates (which counts Post Malone and Kylie Jenner among its regular customers) was acquired Uber in 2020, but the parent company says that both services will continue to operate separately.

Out of the on-demand coverage zone? Below, we’ve rounded up some of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s best-selling products for traditional snail mail delivery. Otherwise, shop select items on Uber Eats and Postmates .

1. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight serum contains an “optimal concentration of low and high weighted hyaluronic acid molecules” for bringing long-term hydration, decreasing signs of irritation and a more supple look to the skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Cxbv_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $300: Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

2. Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

These brightening drops were formulated to address fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture, thanks to hero ingredients such as wild rose extract, the vitamin-rich antioxidant purslane and Polygonum bistorta root.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwgQ4_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $145: Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

3. Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum

This anti-aging serum’s powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, purslane and skullcap combine to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while strengthening and hydrating the skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVS0E_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum, $350 Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

4. Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

This ultra-hydrating face cream contains active ingredients such as skullcap for supporting cell renewal function, skin-smoothing vitamin E and skin-calming avocadin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jg8z4_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich, $230: Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

5. Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

This gentle exfoliating cleanser foams up when added to water and helps to address oiliness, uneven texture, dullness and pores. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYEhR_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, $75: Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

6. Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner

Ideal for acne-prone skin, this toner is formulated with a pH-balancing solution for soothing irritated skin and leaving the visage feeling moisturized and clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6KFU_0bioGnI500

Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner, $75: Postmates , Uber Eats , Sephora

