Topic - Hotel Transaction Phoenix

On 1 September 2021, Universal Studios' first theme park in China had a soft opening. Located in Beijing, the park hosts several rides inspired by blockbuster Universal films franchises, such as Harry Potter and Jurassic World, and includes two hotels and a shopping street. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel is the world's first Universal-themed hotel and comprises 800 rooms and suites, including a few family-friendly themed accommodations. The NUO Resort Hotel is the country's first homegrown luxury hotel brand and features 400 rooms and suites. The park features water shows and animatronic characters, along with facial recognition technologies that allow visitors to open lockers, pay for meals, and join express queues without the need for a physical ticket. With the official opening date set for 20 September 2021, the park is expected to see a surge of visitors in October, due to the upcoming week-long National Holidays, paired with the pent-up tourism demand from the COVID-19 lockdowns that marred the summer holidays. The state media reported that searches for the theme park on the Ctrip booking site have soared by more than 800% since the opening date was announced. Universal Studios Beijing is Universal's fifth park globally, with other parks in Singapore, Japan, and the United States.