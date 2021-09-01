Great Blue Heron Catching A Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

The bass bite remains consistent with reports of fish being caught on plastics such as senkos, drop-shot, and fat ikas. Raul (pictured above) caught this 13.2 pound bass out of Lake 3! Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 5 and the east shore of Lake 3. The catfish have been biting on shrimp and chicken liver. Popular spots include the south shore of Lake 2 and the east shore of Lake 4 across from the island. The bluegill continue to bite on nightcrawlers and red-worms. Popular spots include the north shore of Lake 3 and the south shore of Lake 5. Lakes 2 and 4 were most recently stocked with 500 pounds of catfish each. Our next scheduled stock will take place on Friday, September 3 . A portion of the Lakes will be closed in order to give the fish time to acclimate. If you are interested in fishing these Lakes you must be outside of the posted "No Fishing" signs. Thank you for your cooperation.