Jackson County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 16.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

