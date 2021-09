The rivalry between Texas A&M and Texas that was a hot war for most of its 100 year plus history got cold in a hurry after the Aggies left for the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Fans sniped at each other on social media and message boards and opposing coaches sabotaged each other on the recruiting trail but without games on the field things settled down into a comfortable pattern that everyone could live with as long as nothing other than perception was at stake. However, Texas' invitation to join the SEC and the Aggies in the same league once again means that the entertainment value of everyone's off season and game weeks just got that much better...and it's already happening even though the first game between the two schools in over a decade is still probably a few years away.